Sad Situation: Woman Fatality Shoots Her Babyfather On Facebook Live In Front Of Their Kids Because He Wanted To Leave Her!
A Columbus woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband on Facebook Live.
The shooting happened at about 7:30 Saturday morning at Greentree Apartments.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says Kadejah Brown and her husband, Jeremy Brown, had been arguing most of the night. He tells WCBI that Jeremy Brown was allegedly trying to leave the apartment and defuse the situation before being shot.
He died in the home.
The whole incident was being played out live on Facebook.
Deputies were on the scene in a matter of minutes and were able to recover a handgun, along with a shell casing.
Now, 28-year-old Kadejah Brown is charged with Murder. Posted by JR
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS