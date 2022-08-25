Woah: Rams, Bengals Joint Practice Erupts Into Massive Brawl, Aaron Donald Swings Helmets!
A massive brawl erupted at a joint practice between last year's Super Bowl teams — the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals — Thursday afternoon, and All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald appeared to be in the middle of it.
Practice was apparently heated from the start, with a couple of scrums happening that reportedly stemmed from Bengals tackle La'el Collins and Rams defensive end Leonard Floyd.
The third fight was one all hell broke loose. Donald was seen on video swinging around two Bengals helmets before being shoved out of a pile. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS