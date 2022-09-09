Wild: Woman Gets Arrested After Faking Her Own Kidnapping For The 4th Time & Extorting Her Mother To Pay A Ransom Of $50,000 Dollars!

A woman in Spain has been arrested for faking her own kidnapping for the fourth time. Police in Spain have arrested a 30-year-old woman and four others over a video that shows the woman being kidnapped. In reality, the woman is faking the kidnapping, and this is her fourth time doing it.



In the video, viewers can see a blindfolded woman with a man holding a knife to her throat. “Mommy. They’ve kidnapped me, Mommy, and I don’t know why,” says the woman in the video. “You can’t say anything to the police. If you do, they’ll kill me.”⁠ Throughout the video, the woman claimed she’d been beaten and had fake blood running from her mouth. She even added that she wasn’t being fed.⁠



⁠ The group’s motive was to extort the fake victim’s mother out of a ransom payment of $50,000. As any loving mother would, the fake victim’s mother took out $45,000 from her bank to pay the actor kidnappers. During an investigation, officials found out that this wasn’t the first time the mother had taken out money for a situation like this.⁠ By the end of it, investigators learned that the fake victim’s partner was behind the shenanigans, discovering that his family had planned out the scheme.

