Wild: Woman Gets Arrested After Faking Her Own Kidnapping For The 4th Time & Extorting Her Mother To Pay A Ransom Of $50,000 Dollars!
A woman in Spain has been arrested for faking her own kidnapping for the fourth time. Police in Spain have arrested a 30-year-old woman and four others over a video that shows the woman being kidnapped. In reality, the woman is faking the kidnapping, and this is her fourth time doing it.
In the video, viewers can see a blindfolded woman with a man holding a knife to her throat. “Mommy. They’ve kidnapped me, Mommy, and I don’t know why,” says the woman in the video. “You can’t say anything to the police. If you do, they’ll kill me.” Throughout the video, the woman claimed she’d been beaten and had fake blood running from her mouth. She even added that she wasn’t being fed.
The group’s motive was to extort the fake victim’s mother out of a ransom payment of $50,000. As any loving mother would, the fake victim’s mother took out $45,000 from her bank to pay the actor kidnappers. During an investigation, officials found out that this wasn’t the first time the mother had taken out money for a situation like this. By the end of it, investigators learned that the fake victim’s partner was behind the shenanigans, discovering that his family had planned out the scheme.
Posted by CZ
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS