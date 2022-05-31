Zero F’s Given: Drunk Man Runs Over A Police Officer With His Pickup Truck After Being Asked To Pull Over!
The officer was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries to his lower legs, Bethel Park police Chief Timothy O'Connor said. The driver was located after leaving the scene and was arrested on multiple charges including DUI and aggravated assault with a vehicle.
Posted by CZ
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS