Zero F’s Given: Drunk Man Runs Over A Police Officer With His Pickup Truck After Being Asked To Pull Over!

BROKEN? 2,427 views

The officer was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries to his lower legs, Bethel Park police Chief Timothy O'Connor said. The driver was located after leaving the scene and was arrested on multiple charges including DUI and aggravated assault with a vehicle.
Posted by CZ

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS