GTA Influenced: Man In California Steals A Police Cruiser!
A man is behind bars after he took off in a CHP patrol unit that led to a chase in Fresno County. an officer was assisting in a crash that happened near North and Temperance Avenues. During that time when the officer was clearing the roadway, one of the passengers in a vehicle involved in the crash jumped into the CHP unit and took off. Posted By Persist
