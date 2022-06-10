They're Not Having It: 73-Year-Old Man Wearing A BLM Shirt Gets Kicked Out Of A GOP Event!
A 73-year-old man was kicked out of a GOP event in Arizona. He was wearing a BLM shirt, fully vaxxed pin and an a mask and the people inside were not happy about it. He was asked to leave but refused and kept recording. At this point he was then physically kicked out "removed" from the event. Posted By Persist
