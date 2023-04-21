Male Lion Goes Against 20+ Hyenas & You'll Be Stunned At What Happens!
A male lion named olobor attacked a hyena clan that had surrounded him. Olobor showed the characteristic of a fearless male lion even though he was outnumbered. The hyena clan was trying to defend its territory from the fearless male lion but instead they lost a clan member trying to defend their territory in vain.
Filmed in Masai Mara.
Posted by PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS