Sheesh: 1,300 Horsepower Mercury Comet Crashes After Break Failure!
1,300HP Mercury Comet has brake failure causing the car to slam into the back of a minivan causing injuries to the driver and passenger. Shawn was only wearing a lap belt so he smashed into the metal dashboard, which broke four of his teeth and busted his lip. The owner suffered major injuries to his right elbow, but is recovering. Via AutotopiaLA. Posted By Persist
