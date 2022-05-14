Semi Truck Driver Goes On Insane Rampage Through Small Town!

Backstory: "I (Jose Losoya) was rolling into town, I was slowing down because the speed limit is like 35. In the distance, I saw him pull out of the dirt lot (where truck drivers park for the night) and come onto the road. A little pickup truck was driving by him, and I saw him launch his semi but the couple dodged him. (They are the ones in the little truck at the beginning of the video, where the lady gets out of the truck.) Then the second car was coming, and since he missed the first one, he launched at the small white car (that's when I started recording), and as you can see in the video, he hit them. Then the truck driver went around the back of the building and hit a parked car of the supervisor of the cafe, and I thought he was going to take off. I put my four ways and slowed down to 3mph going towards the shoulder, then I saw that truck come around the corner towards me, I was not sure what to do, then the work truck pulled out of the gas station, and that's when the semi went for the truck, and I turned the wheel to avoid getting hit. I went around town and came back (I was scared because I didn't know if he would come back for me since he missed me) then I came back to the scene. At that point, a lot of people were trying to help the ranch workers in the work truck, and the husband of the lady in the first pickup truck was banging on the door of the semi to get out (he was disabled in the big lot where he hit the first little car in the video). I went over there and the guy locked himself in his truck and closed his curtains not saying a word, and you can hear him inside messing with his airbrakes trying to move, so I disconnected his airlines to the trailer to lock his trailer brakes and keep him from moving till police arrived. I was the only one in the little town that recorded everything and police and state troopers all got my video as evidence. The driver was taken to jail on felony charges, according to the officer." Posted By Ghost