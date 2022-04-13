He Had A Death Wish: Armed Suspect Open Fires Inside Police Station In Milwaukee!
Security footage shows Darreon Parker-Bell and an officer speaking at a counter inside the station on Feb. 25. Parker-Bell allegedly inquired about an in-custody death that had happened earlier that week, and the officer said that information could not be released. Parker-Bell was then seen on the video pulling out a gun and firing shots inside the station.
