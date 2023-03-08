Things Got Heated: JJ Redick Gets Pissed at Kendrick Perkins for Saying MVP Voters Are Racist!
Redick took umbrage with Perkins suggestion that past white winners of the MVP, such as Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash, benefited from bias because they werent among the very top scorers. (Perkins had also made the claim previously.) Redick shot back that Magic Johnson won his three MVPs while finishing 10th, 15th and 18th in points per game.
The conversation got heated amid the prospect of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who is white, winning a third straight MVP. Jokic is currently 20th in the league in scoring with 24.4 points per game. The previous white winner was Nowitzki in 2007, who was 11th in scoring. Perkins noted that most of the media voting body is white. Perkins began to tout the accomplishments of some current Black stars in the league, and Redick let loose.
Posted by Joe
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS