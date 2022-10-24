Anti-Semitic Group Rallies Support For Kanye West On Los Angeles Freeway! "Kanye Is Right About The Jews"
An anti-Semitic group rallied support for Kanye “Ye” West with a message displayed on the Los Angeles 405 freeway Saturday: “Kanye is right about the Jews.” The banner hung alongside others that read, “Honk If You Know,” with another presenting bible verses, as several people displaying the banners raised their arms in a Nazi salute. Posted By Persist
