Anti-Semitic Group Rallies Support For Kanye West On Los Angeles Freeway! "Kanye Is Right About The Jews"

BROKEN? 5,990 views

An anti-Semitic group rallied support for Kanye “Ye” West with a message displayed on the Los Angeles 405 freeway Saturday: “Kanye is right about the Jews.” The banner hung alongside others that read, “Honk If You Know,” with another presenting bible verses, as several people displaying the banners raised their arms in a Nazi salute. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS