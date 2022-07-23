Social Media Buzzes Over Drake Trying To Dodge A Bee!
As he sits at a table, Drake bobs and weaves as he tries to avoid a bee. Meanwhile, members of his team frantically try to the shoo the bee away, with one waving a white napkin to discourage the bees. The clip quickly went viral, and Twitter had plenty to say about the Drake vs. bee matchup. Drake responded on IG saying ‘I hate bees on god’. Posted by Persist
