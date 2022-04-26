Say What? Aaron Carter Will Fight Benzino In A Celebrity Boxing Match! "He Crying Over A Girl"
Benzino will face Aaron Carter in a celebrity boxing match at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Both musicians will serve as the main event on June 11. According to Damon Feldman of Celebrity Boxing, Carter had volunteered to step in the ring to fight the former media mogul after they weren't able to book 50 Cent. Via @celebrityboxing1. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS