Say What? Aaron Carter Will Fight Benzino In A Celebrity Boxing Match! "He Crying Over A Girl"

BROKEN? 11,398 views

Benzino will face Aaron Carter in a celebrity boxing match at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Both musicians will serve as the main event on June 11. According to Damon Feldman of Celebrity Boxing, Carter had volunteered to step in the ring to fight the former media mogul after they weren't able to book 50 Cent. Via @celebrityboxing1. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS