Leroy Bandz - Many Men (All Credits To 50cent) [Unsigned Artist]
Get in tune with rising Bronx artist Leroy Bandz by way of his new music video ‘Many Men’. The New York native draws inspiration from 50 Cent’s classic to give us a teaser of his upcoming EP. Bandz teamed up with Dub to put together a high quality visual for ‘Many Men’, which you can watch below.
https://linktr.ee/LeroyBandz?utm_source=linktree_profile_share
