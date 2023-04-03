WWE & UFC Merge, Officially Becoming One Company Worth $21+ Billion!
WWE has been purchased by Ari Emanuel's Endeavor Group and will join with UFC to form a new publicly-traded company, holding a supposed collective value of more than $21 billion.Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, who re-joined the company's Board of Directors as executive chairman in January, reportedly to help facilitate a sale, called the move "the best outcome for our shareholders and other stakeholders.". Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS