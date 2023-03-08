When Tryna Hit A Lick Goes Wrong: Pregnant Woman Gets Gun Downed After Trying To Rob A Driver In Chicago!
According to Fox News, A pregnant woman was fatally sh*t while trying to r*b someone inside a car Monday afternoon on Chicago's Northwest Side.
At about 1 p.m., 21-year-old Genesis Escobar entered a vehicle in the 5200 block of West Montana Street and announced a r*bbery, police said.
During the incident, there was an exchange of g*nfire between people inside the vehicle and someone outside the car. Posted by JR
