That’s A Lawsuit: Delta Airlines Employee Gets Seriously Injured After Being Plowed By Truck While Flagging A Plane At Atlanta Airport!

ATLANTA-ADelta Air Lines employee is recovering after being struck while guiding an airplane to the ramp gate atHartsfield-Jackson International Atlanta Airportthis past Saturday. The workers mother shared video of the disturbing incident. That video appears to show a service vehicle plow into a worker marshaling a plane into one of the gates.



Police say Davis was struck by an airline lavatory servicing vehicle. According to the police report, the driver told officers he was not paying attention to where he was driving, instead looking down at his tablet when he struck Davis. The driver was cited by airport operations and the City of Atlanta Department of Aviation confiscated his SIDA badge, the report states. He was escorted from the scene by a Delta supervisor. Davis mother says her daughter suffered several broken bones, a fractured skull, and a serious concussion. They have set up aGoFundMe accountto help pay for her medical bills.

Posted by CZ