THEY ARE NOT PLAYING Georgia Gas War: Two Stations Drop Prices To 99 Cents And Cause Total Traffic Chaos!

By Thrillz
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12,078
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War Officially Over: Trump Announces Total Ceasefire Between Iran & Israel!

BREAKING War Officially Over: Trump Announces Total Ceasefire Between Iran & Israel!

views
91,683
date submitted
Drake Disses Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, The Weeknd & More In New Leak! (Updated Audio)

Drake Disses Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, The Weeknd & More In New Leak! (Updated Audio)

views
3,242,808
date submitted
Angel Reese Deactivates Her Account After Backlash Over New Year’s Eve Dress and Saying She’s Scared To Stop At Gas Stations Because Of People

Angel Reese Deactivates Her Account After Backlash Over New Year’s Eve Dress and Saying She’s Scared To Stop At Gas Stations Because Of People

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142,135
date submitted
Wait For It: Verbal Confrontation At A Gas Station Turns Into Complete Chaos!

Wait For It: Verbal Confrontation At A Gas Station Turns Into Complete Chaos!

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157,630
date submitted
The Drugs Was Winning The War That Night.. Two Gas Station Employees Caught High As A Kite During Their Shift! (Rewind)

The Drugs Was Winning The War That Night.. Two Gas Station Employees Caught High As A Kite During Their Shift! (Rewind)

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66,434
date submitted
Blame The Gas Prices For This One: Juan Done Got Caught Stealing From The Club!

Blame The Gas Prices For This One: Juan Done Got Caught Stealing From The Club!

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93,108
date submitted
Bobby Shmurda Ready To Drop Some New Heat: What Y’all Think About This Track, Gas Or Mid Pack!?

Bobby Shmurda Ready To Drop Some New Heat: What Y’all Think About This Track, Gas Or Mid Pack!?

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203,002
date submitted
Gas In Iran Costs 3 Cents A Gallon While Californians Pay $5.70!

THIS CAN'T BE REAL Gas In Iran Costs 3 Cents A Gallon While Californians Pay $5.70!

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22,403
date submitted
They’re Saying If You Think Things Are Bad Now, Just Wait Until Dockworkers Go On Strike…. Experts Warn Store Prices Will Soar & Shelves Will Be Empty

They’re Saying If You Think Things Are Bad Now, Just Wait Until Dockworkers Go On Strike…. Experts Warn Store Prices Will Soar & Shelves Will Be Empty

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96,439
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Over 20 Self Driving Cars Cause A Traffic Jam In Austin, TX!

Over 20 Self Driving Cars Cause A Traffic Jam In Austin, TX!

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58,519
date submitted
Start Pulling Out All The Card Readers At The Pumps & Gas Stations... Skimming Devices Back On The Rise In California!

Start Pulling Out All The Card Readers At The Pumps & Gas Stations... Skimming Devices Back On The Rise In California!

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143,023
date submitted
They Need To Pick Another Career Cause' This Aint It: Jackboys Tried To Steal Two Luxury Cars But Failed!

They Need To Pick Another Career Cause' This Aint It: Jackboys Tried To Steal Two Luxury Cars But Failed!

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142,744
date submitted
Trump Calls High Gas Prices "Peanuts" While Folks Struggle To Fill Up Their Tanks!

TRUMP ON GAS Trump Calls High Gas Prices "Peanuts" While Folks Struggle To Fill Up Their Tanks!

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30,535
date submitted
Young Buck Spotted Rolling Manual Windows In His Chevy... $5 Gas Prices Got Him Like Nah!

ECONOMY REAL Young Buck Spotted Rolling Manual Windows In His Chevy... $5 Gas Prices Got Him Like Nah!

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72,719
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You Thought Tipping Was Optional... Shake Shack Kiosk Allegedly Hikes Up Prices By 50 Cents Per Item If You Choose Not To Tip!

AIRPORT KIOSK SCHEME? You Thought Tipping Was Optional... Shake Shack Kiosk Allegedly Hikes Up Prices By 50 Cents Per Item If You Choose Not To Tip!

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26,425
date submitted
Top Gun: Mystery Pilot Nicknamed "The Ghost Of Kyiv" Takes Down 6 Russian Jets By Himself!

Top Gun: Mystery Pilot Nicknamed "The Ghost Of Kyiv" Takes Down 6 Russian Jets By Himself!

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544,607
date submitted
Are Gas Stations Scamming You With Foam? This Viral Video Shows Why You Should NEVER Fill Your Tank On The Fastest Setting Again!

THE FOAM SCAM? Are Gas Stations Scamming You With Foam? This Viral Video Shows Why You Should NEVER Fill Your Tank On The Fastest Setting Again!

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138,574
date submitted
California Woman Pays $32 For Two Bagels And A Coffee… Says She’s “Shooker Than The Shooketh” Over Wild Prices

SHE WAS JUST TRYING TO EAT California Woman Pays $32 For Two Bagels And A Coffee… Says She’s “Shooker Than The Shooketh” Over Wild Prices

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82,601
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He Called It: That Time Trump Said If Biden Is Elected President Gas Prices Will Hit All Time Highs!

He Called It: That Time Trump Said If Biden Is Elected President Gas Prices Will Hit All Time Highs!

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107,594
date submitted
"Those Gas Prices Ain't Got Nothing To Do With Me, They Are Fooling You" Putin Drops A Message To The Western Citizens... Claiming Country Is Lying!

"Those Gas Prices Ain't Got Nothing To Do With Me, They Are Fooling You" Putin Drops A Message To The Western Citizens... Claiming Country Is Lying!

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152,343
date submitted
Two Idiots Drag Racing Cause A Crazy Crash Running A Red Light! (Driver Ejected)

Two Idiots Drag Racing Cause A Crazy Crash Running A Red Light! (Driver Ejected)

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80,450
date submitted
"America Does Not Feel Great Again": Ohio Trump Voters Breaking Down In Tears Over The Economy And High Gas Prices!

CAN'T AFFORD TO BREATHE "America Does Not Feel Great Again": Ohio Trump Voters Breaking Down In Tears Over The Economy And High Gas Prices!

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27,298
date submitted
3 Killed After Semi-Truck Driver Cuts Across Florida Turnpike For Illegal U-Turn… Minivan Family Never Made It Out Alive

FATAL SHORTCUT 3 Killed After Semi-Truck Driver Cuts Across Florida Turnpike For Illegal U-Turn… Minivan Family Never Made It Out Alive

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425,243
date submitted
Was It Worth It? Things Go Wrong For This Guy Trying To Beat Traffic!

Was It Worth It? Things Go Wrong For This Guy Trying To Beat Traffic!

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137,239
date submitted
Well Damn: Fight Between 2 Families Goes Down!

CHAOS Well Damn: Fight Between 2 Families Goes Down!

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43,431
date submitted
He Not Lying: Door Dash Driver Said He Is Basically Working For Free Since Gas Prices Are Taking All His Money!

He Not Lying: Door Dash Driver Said He Is Basically Working For Free Since Gas Prices Are Taking All His Money!

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67,956
date submitted
New Bill Being Introduced That Would Make Scalper Bots Illegal To Use... Including Sneakers, Game Consoles & More!

New Bill Being Introduced That Would Make Scalper Bots Illegal To Use... Including Sneakers, Game Consoles & More!

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131,409
date submitted
Farm Lady Says Beware... Meat Prices Are About To Get Higher!

Farm Lady Says Beware... Meat Prices Are About To Get Higher!

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115,243
date submitted
The L Ain't Worth It: Dude Ended Passed Out In The Street After Drinking A Bottle Of Strong Brazilian Liquor For 81 Cents!

The L Ain't Worth It: Dude Ended Passed Out In The Street After Drinking A Bottle Of Strong Brazilian Liquor For 81 Cents!

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122,065
date submitted
Dave Chappelle Blasts Israel's 'War Crimes' By Telling A Story....Some Fans Reportedly Walked Out!

Dave Chappelle Blasts Israel's 'War Crimes' By Telling A Story....Some Fans Reportedly Walked Out!

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446,229
date submitted
Donald Trump Says We Are Close To World War 3 & Wants To Avoid It At All Costs! "We Need Peace Without Delay"

Donald Trump Says We Are Close To World War 3 & Wants To Avoid It At All Costs! "We Need Peace Without Delay"

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86,507
date submitted
World’s Dumbest Criminals: 2 Dudes Break Into A Gas Station Trying To Steal An ATM Machine But Things Didn’t Go As Planned!

World’s Dumbest Criminals: 2 Dudes Break Into A Gas Station Trying To Steal An ATM Machine But Things Didn’t Go As Planned!

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87,080
date submitted
Just Like That: Went To Get Gas, Left With No Car!

Just Like That: Went To Get Gas, Left With No Car!

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60,257
date submitted
What Really Happened To Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce In Semi-Finals… One Of The Greatest Women’s Sprinter Of All Time!

What Really Happened To Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce In Semi-Finals… One Of The Greatest Women’s Sprinter Of All Time!

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103,803
date submitted
RIP To The Little Ones... Kentucky Mother Shot And Killed Her Two Sons!

RIP To The Little Ones... Kentucky Mother Shot And Killed Her Two Sons!

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124,089
date submitted
Donald Trump Orders Chick-fil-A For Supporters In Atlanta! "It's The Lord's Chicken"

Donald Trump Orders Chick-fil-A For Supporters In Atlanta! "It's The Lord's Chicken"

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64,495
date submitted
Trump Explains What To Do If Prices Become Too High From His Tariffs!

BUY LESS! Trump Explains What To Do If Prices Become Too High From His Tariffs!

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134,235
date submitted
You Can't Make This Up: A Fan Tipped Drake 20 Cents During His Kick Stream And This Was His Reaction!

You Can't Make This Up: A Fan Tipped Drake 20 Cents During His Kick Stream And This Was His Reaction!

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188,656
date submitted
Play Of The Year: Blue Jays Fan Pulls Off One Of The Greatest Plays In Sports History While Holding His Baby!

Play Of The Year: Blue Jays Fan Pulls Off One Of The Greatest Plays In Sports History While Holding His Baby!

views
220,342
date submitted
Las Vegas Police Roll Up On Black Woman Studying In A Park To Inform Her She Isn’t Allowed To Study There Next Week!

Las Vegas Police Roll Up On Black Woman Studying In A Park To Inform Her She Isn’t Allowed To Study There Next Week!

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222,634
date submitted