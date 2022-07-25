Just Horrible: Woman Pushes Elderly Man In Front Of Train Because "He Was Black" In Stockholm!

These shocking events occurred on July 3 at the Hokarangens metro station in southern Stockholm. The perpetrator of the whole situation has been arrested and is suspected of attempted murder.



On the afternoon of July 3, Stockholm police were called to the platform of the Hokarangens metro station. Moments earlier, the man was pushed there onto the railroad tracks by an unknown woman.



According to preliminary information, the behavior of the woman was unprovoked. The investigation will show what happened – said police officer Per Fahlstrom.



As a result of the fall, the man suffered bodily injuries. Detailed information about his health was not provided. It is known, however, that the victim was conscious immediately after the incident and talked to paramedics.



A woman arrested by the police will be brought to trial



The woman was arrested and is suspected of attempted murder. – The travelers helped the man climb from the tracks to the platform. They then held a woman on the platform who had tried to escape until the police arrived, he told Fahlstrom. The aggressor taken to the police station explained to the investigators that she pushed the man onto the tracks because … “he was black”.



There was a terrifying video recorded on social media by a camera located on the platform of the Hokarangens metro station. Posted by JR