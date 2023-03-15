UK Woman Sentenced To 8.5 Years After Attacking Herself With A Hammer & Falsely Accusing Men Of Rape/Trafficking!

BROKEN? 2,464 views

A woman has been jailed for eight and a half years after being found guilty of lying about being raped and trafficked by an Asian grooming gang, and making false rape claims against a series of other men. A forensic pathologist concluded that her injuries were self-inflicted, using a hammer she had bought a few days earlier. Trengove, Gardner and Ramzan all said they tried to kill themselves as a result of being falsely accused. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS