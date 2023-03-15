UK Woman Sentenced To 8.5 Years After Attacking Herself With A Hammer & Falsely Accusing Men Of Rape/Trafficking!
A woman has been jailed for eight and a half years after being found guilty of lying about being raped and trafficked by an Asian grooming gang, and making false rape claims against a series of other men. A forensic pathologist concluded that her injuries were self-inflicted, using a hammer she had bought a few days earlier. Trengove, Gardner and Ramzan all said they tried to kill themselves as a result of being falsely accused. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS