Beyond Evil: Louisiana Woman Killed Boyfriend’s 6-Year-Old Daughter & Left Her Body In A Bucket On Biological Mom’s Yard!
A Louisiana woman is accused of killing her boyfriend’s 6-year-old daughter and leaving the child’s body in a 10-gallon plastic bucket on the lawn of her biological mother. Hannah Landon, 43, of Harahan -- who is listed in Jefferson County Parish booking records as Bunnak Landon -- was arrested on Wednesday. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS