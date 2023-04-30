Beyond Evil: Louisiana Woman Killed Boyfriend’s 6-Year-Old Daughter & Left Her Body In A Bucket On Biological Mom’s Yard!

BROKEN? 9,283 views

A Louisiana woman is accused of killing her boyfriend’s 6-year-old daughter and leaving the child’s body in a 10-gallon plastic bucket on the lawn of her biological mother. Hannah Landon, 43, of Harahan -- who is listed in Jefferson County Parish booking records as Bunnak Landon -- was arrested on Wednesday. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS