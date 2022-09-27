Halloween Ain’t Even Here Yet: St. Louis Man Dressed As The Joker Sentenced To 60 Days In Jail For Live Streaming Death Threats On Facebook!

ST. LOUIS (TCD) -- A 51-year-old man who dressed up as the infamous "Batman" villain The Joker and livestreamed death threats on social media was sentenced to 60 days in jail last week.



Missouri court records show Jeremy Garnier pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to third-degree terrorist threat, which is a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail suspended with credit for time served. As part of his sentencing, he will not be allowed to use drugs, possess firearms, live in a home with firearms, and appear in public with makeup. Garnier also will only be allowed to use social media to display and promote his artwork that he sells and "not for performance art such as costume/makeup characters."



According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, on March 2, 2020, Garnier walked into Blueberry Hill, a popular restaurant and music venue decked out in pop culture memorabilia, got on Facebook Live, and started making threats. University City Police reportedly responded to the scene for an active shooter call, but Garnier was not armed.



The Associated Press reported Garnier ordered a soda and said on camera, "I can’t be inebriated when I’m planning on, you know, killing a bunch of people."



He was ordered by a judge during his sentencing not to have any contact with the establishment.



Garnier told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he spent several years in prison for robbing a credit union and other burglary offenses, which were used to help pay for his crack addiction. He’s reportedly clean now.



He reportedly learned a lesson from the whole situation, telling the newspaper, "Think before you act. Your actions have repercussions. No matter how trivial and joking I thought it was, people took it seriously." Posted bY JR