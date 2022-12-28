Yung Booke Feat. Future - Easter Fit

Yung Booke - EASTER FIT ft. Future
Listen to the single "Easter Fit" Out Now!
Stream: https://foundation-media.ffm.to/easterfit
Get your Easter Fit Merch at https://www.yungbooke.com
Follow Yung Booke:
https://www.instagram.com/iamyungbooke
https://www.twitter.com/iamyungbooke
Directed by Zae Williams
Produced by ATL Jacob
Label: Blackground Records 2.0
Posted by Gio

