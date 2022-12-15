Kodak Black Caught Driving With A Revoked License!

In 2019, Bill Kahan Kapri, better known as the rapper Kodak Black, was sentenced to 46 months in prison for knowingly making false statements on federal forms to acquire a firearm from a federal firearms dealer. In January 2021, on his last day in office, former President Donald Trump granted Kodak Black clemency, releasing him from prison and praising his charitable giving. On July 15, 2022, the rapper, driving a purple Dodge Durango, was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol for having an expired registration tag and windows that "appeared darker than the legal limit." According to Kapri's arrest report, police found a small clear bag that contained 31 tablets of oxycodone, and $74,960 in cash. The rapper was arrested on suspicion of drug possession and trafficking, however on July 16, 2022, the rapper posted a $75,000 bond and was released. On November 16, 2022, the State Attorney for the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit of Florida filed a motion to revoke Kapri's bond, on the basis that the rapper had violated his conditions of release by driving with a revoked license. Six days ago, Real World Police published footage from the Florida Highway Patrol's July 15, 2022, traffic stop of Kodak Black. Today, we are following up with exclusive footage of the rapper's November 5, 2022, traffic stop by the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Posted by PSmooth