LeBron James Pulled Up To A Jewish Wedding In NYC!
Los Angeles Lakers star player LeBron James was spotted at the wedding of Jeffrey Schottenstein and Ariella Boker on Sunday afternoon in New York City, according to video and photos from the event. Schottenstein, the son of billionaire American Eagle chairman and CEO Jay Schottenstein, is the founder of clothing brand TACKMA, which James has been spotted wearing. The Cleveland-based Schottenstein family has long been acquainted with James, an Akron native who brought the Cleveland Cavaliers their first NBA championship in 2016. Posted by Abdul
