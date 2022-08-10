It Ain’t Worth It: 70-Year-Old Laundromat Employee Takes A Hammer To The Head Several Times After Trying To Stop A Man Stealing Supplies!
A gutsy Brooklyn laundromat worker was repeatedly struck with a hammer while trying to stop a would-be thief from swiping laundry supplies, police said Tuesday. The brutal attack happened inside Aqua Wash Laundromat on E. 98 St. near Livonia Ave. in Brownsville about 4:55 a.m. on Aug. 4, police said.
A 70-year-old worker confronts the man and the pair tussle. During the fight, the assailant clobbers the victim with the hammer at least four times as the fearless employee tries to stop the thief, the video shows. The attacker finally drops the bottles, breaks free and runs off. Medics treated the victim at the scene for cuts to his head, cops said.
Posted by CZ
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS