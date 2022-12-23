Not Today: Italian Jeweler Opens Fire On Group Of Robbers Shooting 2 Dead After They Raided His Boutique & Tied Up His Daughter!
Mario Roggero, 67, shot and killed two robbers in Grinzane Cavour. The robbers threatened the 67-year-old and his family with death, and tied up his daughter by her hands. The owner ran out of the shop and took at least five shots against two robbers, Andrea Spinelli from Bra and Giuseppe Mazzarino from Turin, who died a few meters from the shop entrance, one in the middle of the street, the other on the corner with a side street. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS