Disturbing: Man Kills His 3 Children & Then Himself While Livestreaming... Moment Before The Tragedy W/ Kids Crying!

"Police released new details after a father who killed three children and himself over the weekend in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood.

Officers responded to a welfare check early Saturday morning near Hefner and Council roads. Police said the suspect had left the family's home with three of his children and started livestreaming on social media, threatening to harm them. A relative saw the stream and called police at 4:14 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded and worked to find the children and get them home safely. Three minutes before police learned about the situation, surveillance video captured the suspect pulling into a neighborhood and parking near Northwest 111th Street and Treemont Lane.

Police said the suspect executed the three children and then shot himself. Authorities said they are unsure why he picked that location to stop.

Police did not say if the suspect was livestreaming when he killed the children and himself.

Around 7:25 a.m., a runner saw the parked car with four dead people inside and called police. The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the children as 3-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, 4-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and 6-year-old Kyren Littlejohn. They also identified the suspect as Francoise Littlejohn, 29." - Newson6

