He Got Lit Up: Houston Police Officers Shoot Suspect Who Fired Shots At Them!
Houston Police Department released body-worn camera footage of a shooting that killed a suspect on May 18 in northeast Houston. Officers immediately provided medical assistance until Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and transported the suspect to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS