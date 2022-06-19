He Got Lit Up: Houston Police Officers Shoot Suspect Who Fired Shots At Them!

BROKEN? 2,566 views

Houston Police Department released body-worn camera footage of a shooting that killed a suspect on May 18 in northeast Houston. Officers immediately provided medical assistance until Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and transported the suspect to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS