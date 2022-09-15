Female French Police Officer Is Going Viral For Her Yams After Fans Catch Her Arresting A Man!
Via femmetigresse
"From OutKick, this curvaceous young woman was caught on camera as she assisted in the arrest of a modern-day Doctor Moreau, dentist Lionel Guedj. But no one cares about the doc who literally mutilated patients. It's all about the big booty officer who helped bring him in, and I mean... She's difficult to miss, guys." - Louderwithcrowder
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS