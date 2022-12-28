Impressive: 19-Year-Old Athlete Defeats An Opponent Twice His Size In Arm Wrestling!
He pulled his hand toward him right at the start. It engages your lats and bigger back muscles while the opponent gets extended and is forced to try and beat your back with their forearm. For something that looks so simple it has a good amount of nuance. He also anchored his body on the table to prevent being pulled back toward the big guy at that point just have to wait for the forearm to burn out and easy W. Posted By Ghost
