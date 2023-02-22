Dwight Howard & 12 Others Ejected After Huge Brawl In Taiwan Basketball League!
The biggest fight in T1 League's two-year history broke out on Sunday (Feb. 19), causing 12 individuals to be ejected, including former NBA star Dwight Howard. With less than a minute left in a game between Howard's Taoyuan Leopards and the TaiwanBeer HeroBears, Leopards guard Chen Hsiao-jung (陳孝榕) elbowed HeroBears captain Chiang Yu-an (蔣淯安) in the face. The two then started punching each other.
