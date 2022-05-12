GTA Payed Off: Passenger With No Flying Experience Lands Plane After Pilot Passes Out During Flight!
A passenger with no flying experience safely landed a light aircraft at an airport in Florida after his pilot fell unconscious, in what has been described as “nothing short of a miracle.” Remarkable audio from the cockpit showed the man telling air traffic control: “I’ve got a serious situation here. My pilot has gone incoherent and I have no idea how to fly the airplane.” The man, who has not been identified, was a passenger on a Cessna 208 Caravan and was flying home to Florida from the Bahamas to see his pregnant wife. However, just off the coastline, about 70 miles north of their destination, the pilot suffered what is thought to be a medical emergency. Posted by JR
