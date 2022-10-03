‘World’s First’ Cloned Arctic Wolf Bred In A Chinese Lab!
A Beijing-based gene business has created the world's first cloned wild Arctic wolf. A video of 'Maya', was released by 'Sinogene Biotechnology.’ According to experts, the animal's birth pioneers the use of cloning technology in the raising of more rare and endangered species. The birth of the first wild arctic wolf ever cloned marks an important development in the use of cloning technology, which experts believe will have a major impact on biodiversity preservation and the preservation of endangered and rare species. Posted BY PSmooth
