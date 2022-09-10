What Are You Doing As A Parent In This Situation? School Principal Violently Shoves 11-Year-Old Student With Autism On Camera!

A Fresno elementary school principal was charged with child abuse and endangerment after it was revealed he pushed an 11-year-old special needs student to the ground.



Newly released footage from inside Wolters Elementary School depicts the moment Brian Vollhardt, who resigned amid a police investigation over the summer, violently shoved the boy with autism on June 7.



The video shows the boy pointing at Vollhardt and speaking with him in the school cafeteria along with two other staff members.



As the boy appears to be leaving with the staff, he returns and points at Vollhardt one more time before the principal suddenly pushes the boy in the chest, sending the 11-year-old flying to the ground.



One of the staff members rushes to the boy's aid, and Vollhardt can be seen pointing back toward the child and yelling at him.