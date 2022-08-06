Damn: "Brazilian Hulk" Known For Injecting Synthol Into His Muscles Dies On His Birthday At Age 55!
A Brazilian bodybuilder and TikTok star who gained 1.6 million followers by injecting himself with life-threatening oil to create 23-inch biceps has died on his 55th birthday in Ribeirao Preto. Valdir Segato called himself 'Valdir Synthol' on social media and had used potentially fatal injections of Synthol for years. Despite known health risks like strokes and infections, the body builder used large amounts of the substance to gain huge biceps, pectorals and back muscles. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS