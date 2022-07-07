Uvalde Officer Saw Gunman Before He Entered School And Asked For Permission To Shoot Him!
UVALDE, Texas -- Prior to the mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, an armed officer saw the suspect with a rifle after crashing outside the school and asked his supervisor for permission to shoot the 18-year-old, a report released on Wednesday says.
The officer's supervisor either did not hear him or responded too late, a new report explaining an extensive timeline says. Posted By Ghost
