Terrible: Video Shows Man Abusing A Puppy In Barstow California!
Disturbing video shows man abusing a puppy in Barstow California NEWS: UPDATE: Barstow PD has been notified and is aware of the incident. I was sent this video about an hour ago. The ring camera Video is from the area around Barstow Junior High school. I don’t have any further information but will update when I do. Posted by PSmooth
