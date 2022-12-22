Over Some Damn Chores? Florida Teen Stabbed & Beat His Mother After Being Told To Clean His Room!
A 17-year-old boy faces a charge of first-degree attempted murder after investigators say he stabbed and beat his mother after she asked him to clean his room. The Cocoa Police Department said Tobias 'Toby' Jacob Brewer, 17, is behind bars for fleeing from police and beating his mother to the brink of death. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS