Vegas Smoke Shop Owner Who Stabbed Masked Robber Speaks Out! "I Was In A Fight Or Flight Mode"

Video. As his store was being robbed, a Vegas smoke shop owner grabbed a knife and stabbed one of two masked criminals. “I was in a fight or flight mode… a lot of adrenaline going through my body,” Nguyen shared. Nguyen called the police immediately after stabbing the would-be robber. Posted by Persist

