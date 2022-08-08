Vegas Smoke Shop Owner Who Stabbed Masked Robber Speaks Out! "I Was In A Fight Or Flight Mode"
Video. As his store was being robbed, a Vegas smoke shop owner grabbed a knife and stabbed one of two masked criminals. “I was in a fight or flight mode… a lot of adrenaline going through my body,” Nguyen shared. Nguyen called the police immediately after stabbing the would-be robber. Posted by Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS