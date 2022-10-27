Learned Their Lesson The Hard Way: Three Teens Suffer Serious Injuries After Allegedly Stealing A Car And Crashing It Into A Tree!
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three teenagers suffered serious injuries after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it into a tree in Milwaukee County on Tuesday. According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), the crash happened at around 5:39 p.m. on the 4900 block of West Good Hope Road. Officers say a stolen vehicle out of Wauwatosa was traveling east at a high rate of speed when it collided with a tree. The three occupants, a 14-year-old boy, and two 15-year-old boys, all from Milwaukee, were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. MPD says this incident was not the result of a police pursuit, and the investigation is ongoing.
