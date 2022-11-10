Is She Wrong Or Nah? Mother Is Catching Heat For Taking Her Son To Hooters On His 5th Birthday!
"This kid’s birthday was anything but a bust.
Parents of a 5-year-old are at the eye of a social media shade storm after taking their tot to Hooters on his big day.
And while the giddy little boy — in a viral TikTok video with over 6.9 million views — is seen smiling ear to ear while flanked by a band of vivacious waitresses singing “happy birthday,” digital detractors in the post’s comments section angrily fired off jeers at his mother and father for “forcing sexualized stuff” on him.
“Who TF is taking their child to Hooters [especially] on his birthday,” questioned an outraged onlooker.
“Bro, he’s five. What’s he doing in Hooters? Great mom and dad,” asked another annoyed audience member, who added the eye-rolling emoji to emphasize their discontent. " - NYPost
