Wildin: Man In A Stolen Ambulance Leads Police On An 80-Mile Chase In Chicago!
A man has been charged with stealing a Chicago Fire Department ambulance in Chinatown and leading police on an 80-mile chase downstate. Officers pursued the ambulance down Interstate 55 as the driver sped away in excess of 70 mph. About two hours later, a tire on the ambulance blew out and the driver tried to run away at state Route 17, near downstate Dwight, but was arrested after a short foot chase. Posted By Persist
