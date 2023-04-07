Ovrkast. - TBH!
Directed by Cedric Crisologo & Dakota Lim
Stream "TBH!" by Ovrkast.: https://too.fm/ynwpkwe
Ovrkast.:
IG @ovrkast
TikTok @ovrkast_
Twitter @ovrkast)
Read more on Genius: https://genius.com/a/preview/kT9hUeAKSlJBfgs9Bi1IIA
Lyrics:
To be honest,
I don’t know how I’m feeling inside,
I don’t know if I get it or why,
I don’t know if I’m really the guy,
I just owe all my feelings a break
I just know all my feelings could cry
I just know that I really could die if i put all my faith in a digital mind
I could post that I’m dead and niggas would know but they wouldn’t feel pity inside,
or maybe they would I’m tripping, no, wait I’m good I’m tripping
Imma stay for the food then I’m dipping,
Imma talk to yo granny and leave
I was mixing the proof in the pudding and panicking how did I manage to be, here
But I gotta go get it
But I gotta get it aye
But I gotta go feel it
But I gotta go get it I guess
Director: Cedric Crisologo (@lilshaolin)
Director of Photography: Dakota Lim (@dakatuh)
Producer: George Almanza (@georgiealmanza)
1st AC: Miguel Mallari (@migsflicks)
Gaffer: Marc Lenahan (@marc_lenahan)
MUA: Yasmine Anastasia (@gallons.of.blood)
PA: Marisa Balides (@m_rxse)
Photo: Gianpaolo Pabros (@jeepeezee)
#Ovrkast #TBH
