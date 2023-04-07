Ovrkast. - TBH!

Directed by Cedric Crisologo & Dakota Lim



Stream "TBH!" by Ovrkast.: https://too.fm/ynwpkwe



Ovrkast.:

IG @ovrkast

TikTok @ovrkast_

Twitter @ovrkast)



Read more on Genius: https://genius.com/a/preview/kT9hUeAKSlJBfgs9Bi1IIA



Lyrics:

To be honest,

I don’t know how I’m feeling inside,

I don’t know if I get it or why,

I don’t know if I’m really the guy,

I just owe all my feelings a break

I just know all my feelings could cry

I just know that I really could die if i put all my faith in a digital mind

I could post that I’m dead and niggas would know but they wouldn’t feel pity inside,

or maybe they would I’m tripping, no, wait I’m good I’m tripping

Imma stay for the food then I’m dipping,

Imma talk to yo granny and leave

I was mixing the proof in the pudding and panicking how did I manage to be, here



But I gotta go get it

But I gotta get it aye

But I gotta go feel it



But I gotta go get it I guess



Director: Cedric Crisologo (@lilshaolin)

Director of Photography: Dakota Lim (@dakatuh)

Producer: George Almanza (@georgiealmanza)

1st AC: Miguel Mallari (@migsflicks)

Gaffer: Marc Lenahan (@marc_lenahan)

MUA: Yasmine Anastasia (@gallons.of.blood)

PA: Marisa Balides (@m_rxse)

Photo: Gianpaolo Pabros (@jeepeezee)



