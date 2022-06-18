Horrible: Illinois Man Beheaded Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend & Placed Her Head In The Dumpster!
Deundrea Holloway, 22, has been charged with murder, intentional homicide of an unborn child and several other crimes in connection to the June 9 murder of Liese Dodd. Holloway has also been accused of abandoning Dodd’s head in a dumpster. Dodd’s mother, Heidi Noel, told KMOV how the family was planning a baby shower for the end of the month. Instead of planning the shower, she now has to plan a funeral after finding her daughter’s decapitated body. Posted By Persist
