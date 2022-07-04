Rental Office Kicks Out 200 Families After They Just Paid Rent!
On Wednesday morning, many of the residents found a letter from the Newport News Department of Codes Compliance on their door. It said the building's owner failed to correct safety issues. The property had been "deemed unsafe for occupancy." Residents learned they had until 9 a.m. Friday to move out of their units. "They gave us two days -- 48 hours -- to get out," said Linda Williams, who lived at Seaview Lofts for 13 years. By Friday afternoon, hours after the court ordered deadline, Newport News police, fire and code officials stood outside of the 15-story building located near City Hall, and they helped people grab last minute belongings out of the newly condemned apartment building. The building housed more than 150 people, including singles, families and elderly. Posted By Abdul
