He Really Want 30 Days Of Diarrhea? Man To Eat Nothing But Taco Bell For 30 Days To Prove If It's Healthy!
A Lexington, Virginia, man will eat nothing but Taco Bell for 30 days straight as part of a health experiment, and he plans to document his journey. Sam Reid posted a video in which he referenced an article published by Insider in 2016 that said Taco Bell is one of the healthiest fast food chains. He wanted to put that claim to the test. Posted By Persist
