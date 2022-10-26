Lucky He Was Armed: Hunter Shoots At A Cougar As It Starts To Charge At Him!
Heart-pounding footage shows the moment a quick-thinking hunter in Idaho fired his pistol at a prowling cougar just as it pounced. “Good thing I was packing,” Jared Erickson wrote above the video of the mountain lion attack, which occurred while he was hunting in southeast Idaho. The Utah native had set out to pursue elk, but quickly found himself the one being hunted. Posted By Persist
