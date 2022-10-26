Horrible: Pennsylvania Father Abused His 6-Year-Old Daughter & Tried To Bury Her Alive!
A Greene County man is accused of brutally abusing his 6-year-old daughter. John Kraft, of Waynesburg, is now in jail. In September, Greene County social workers found severe bruising on the girl's face and body, police said. Two weeks ago, when they interviewed the girl and her sibling, police said they told them about Kraft allegedly burying the girl alive in a hole in the yard, which left her smelling like sewage. The girl told police that her father would "bury her in the yard when he believes that she is lying," the criminal complaint said. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS